$589.95 Million in Sales Expected for QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will announce $589.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $590.00 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $567.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.52 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 22.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

