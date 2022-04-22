$6.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) will report $6.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.43 billion and the lowest is $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.21 billion to $25.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.82 billion to $24.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

GILD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,673,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.