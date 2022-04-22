$6.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) will report $6.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.43 billion and the lowest is $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.21 billion to $25.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.82 billion to $24.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

GILD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,673,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

