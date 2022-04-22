6,041 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 163,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,160,000 after buying an additional 260,375 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $2,946,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

XOM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.03. 28,308,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,631,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $368.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

