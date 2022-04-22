$669.30 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will report $669.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $590.22 million and the highest is $715.19 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $378.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,365. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

