$7.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) to post $7.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.79 billion and the lowest is $7.30 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $32.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.72 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.27 billion to $36.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.35.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 276,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,130,577. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

