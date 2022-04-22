$795.87 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) to post $795.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $803.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $782.20 million. Crane reported sales of $833.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crane by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Crane by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $107.02. 662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.41. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.