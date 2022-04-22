828 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,936,000 after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $419.89 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $386.02 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

