8,890 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,386,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. 218,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,596. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

