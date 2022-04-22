8,911 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 115.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $4,296,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,520 shares of company stock worth $21,408,641. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

