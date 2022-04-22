$905.25 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will post sales of $905.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $909.90 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $842.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 187.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 20.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.96. 1,215,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,296. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

