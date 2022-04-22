$91.86 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) to post $91.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.13 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $118.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $371.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.55 million to $511.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $314.47 million, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $366.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.52. 1,221,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,351. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.