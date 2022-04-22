94,600 Shares in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Purchased by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 48,066.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 6,976,777 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 26.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 701,935 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,522,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 81,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,273,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 281,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 218.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNDT. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CNDT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. 24,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

