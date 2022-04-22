9,712 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 521,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 234,330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,528,000 after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAR traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. 39,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $87.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

