a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $143.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $796.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NYSE AKA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,744. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.