A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.17.

NYSE:AOS opened at $66.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

