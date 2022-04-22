Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $4.70 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.70. The stock had a trading volume of 189,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,284. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.53. The stock has a market cap of $212.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

