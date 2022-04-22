Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,391,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

