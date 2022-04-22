ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Sells $425,347.65 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

