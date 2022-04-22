ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

ABM stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,374 shares of company stock valued at $915,090. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 226,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 200,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,487 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

