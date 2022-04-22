Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

ACST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Acasti Pharma to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.81. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acasti Pharma by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

