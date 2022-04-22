Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,499. The stock has a market cap of $919.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,197. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

