ACM Research (ACMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. ACM Research has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACMR opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $875.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.56. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ACM Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

