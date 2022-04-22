Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Acme United stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Acme United by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acme United by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Acme United by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Acme United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.