Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.52. The company has a market cap of $118.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 183.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 443.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acme United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

