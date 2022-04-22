ACoconut Market Cap Reaches $353,863.78 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $353,863.78 and $46,512.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022186 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.