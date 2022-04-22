adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($365.59) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($344.09) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €348.00 ($374.19) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €296.56 ($318.88).

ADS opened at €207.45 ($223.06) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €210.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €243.85. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

