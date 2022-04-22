Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $9,427,055 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $417.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

