Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 212.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

