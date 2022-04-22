Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $148.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,964. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.47. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

