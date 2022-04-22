Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,353,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,678,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.43 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

