Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 469.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.25% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JBSS stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $84.60. 40,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,818. The firm has a market cap of $975.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.24. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.21 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

