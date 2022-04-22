Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 216,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,000. Campbell Soup comprises approximately 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.07% of Campbell Soup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.94. 1,964,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

