Advisors Preferred LLC Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.40. The stock had a trading volume of 82,438,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,570,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $316.00 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

