Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $3.69 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,318,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,336,000 after purchasing an additional 245,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Lam Research by 2,379.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,631,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $463.13. 2,027,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,619. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $674.90.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

