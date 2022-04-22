Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $4.58 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,215,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,639,000 after purchasing an additional 120,432 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,806. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.71 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

