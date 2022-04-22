Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 3,273 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA stock traded down $11.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.28. 1,419,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.08 and its 200-day moving average is $377.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.85.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

