Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 248 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 216,457 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 219,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85,918 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 87,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,021. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.