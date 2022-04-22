Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $134.92 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,052,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,916,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.1% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 1.28% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $119.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,632. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $119.06 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.