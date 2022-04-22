Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 92.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $132.69. The stock had a trading volume of 419,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,901. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

