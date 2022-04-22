Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.48. 1,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,747. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.23. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

