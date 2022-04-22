Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.36 and last traded at $30.48. 256,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,436,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Loop Capital began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at $28,406,768.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,471,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

