Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given a C$49.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$49.00 target price on Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.57.

Shares of AFN opened at C$40.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$762.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$45.91.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$327.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$287.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

