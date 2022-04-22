AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 49,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 62,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCP Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.