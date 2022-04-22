AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 49,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 62,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

