AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 49,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 62,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.
AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNCP)
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGNC Investment (AGNCP)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.