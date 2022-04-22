Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Up 5.3%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. 1,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,298,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $740.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agora by 33.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

