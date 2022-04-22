Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) & Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Critical Survey

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) and Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Airbnb and Vacasa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 1 16 15 0 2.44 Vacasa 0 3 5 0 2.63

Airbnb currently has a consensus target price of $201.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.92%. Vacasa has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.94%. Given Vacasa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vacasa is more favorable than Airbnb.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Vacasa shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Airbnb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airbnb and Vacasa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $5.99 billion 17.31 -$352.03 million ($0.76) -212.24 Vacasa $889.06 million 3.62 -$142.03 million N/A N/A

Vacasa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airbnb.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and Vacasa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb -5.88% -5.84% -1.67% Vacasa N/A N/A -2.70%

Summary

Vacasa beats Airbnb on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

