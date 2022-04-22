Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $119.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

