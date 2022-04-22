Akash Network Price Tops $1.22 on Top Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $139.05 million and $1.12 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.33 or 0.07406385 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.47 or 0.99944167 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.