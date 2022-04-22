Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. 15,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 31,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Separately, HSBC cut Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.
About Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)
Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akbank T.A.S. (AKBTY)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.