Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

