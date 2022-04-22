Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Down 0.3%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 157.50 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.05). Approximately 22,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 270,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.06).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALFA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 170 ($2.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.80) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £471.44 million and a P/E ratio of 24.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 162.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

About Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

